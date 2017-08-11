Tractor accident scatters 135 calves across Covington Co. highwa - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Tractor accident scatters 135 calves across Covington Co. highway

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging residents to avoid US Highway 84 at MS 37 in Covington County after an accident early Friday morning. 

The westbound lane of Highway 84 between Highway 532 and Highway 37 is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying 135 calves wrecked.

Highway patrol is urging residents to use caution because several calves are still on the loose. Take alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as information becomes available. 

