Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy this weekend.

Good morning everyone and happy Friday.

After some patchy fog this morning expect partly cloudy skies and humid weather today with a chance for more mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The same holds true for Saturday as well.

From Sunday on into next more of the same weather is on tap with warm and humid days with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day.

There are a couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic but the gulf should not be bothered by these systems at all so go to the beaches this weekend and have a great time!