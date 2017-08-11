JCJC graduates ready to be “Best Self”

The following is a news release from Jones County Junior College

About 70 of the 190 eligible Jones County Junior College students officially celebrated the end of one chapter in their educational lives by participating in the 77th Annual Summer Commencement ceremony and reception in the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center recently. Summer graduates left the Ellisville campus with an Associate in Arts, Associate in Applied Science or a Vocational Certificate.

Many of the summer graduates finished their basic academic requirements to transfer on to universities, like, Marina Sims. The Taylorsville resident said she is ready for the next step.

“I focused on a medical technology degree while at JCJC and received my Associates in Arts degree in medical technology with plans to continue my education studying public health at the University of Southern Mississippi. I really want to work for the Federal Government as a scientist in biostatistics,” said Sims with her proud grandparents, William and Martha Sims of the Sharon community standing close by.

Another JCJC graduate, Laurel’s Brodrick Everett followed his older brother, Brandon to JCJC and has plans to continue to follow him to Mississippi State University. However, Brodrick explained staying at JCJC an extra year has allowed him to explore his options which included changing his major.

“I originally thought I’d like civil engineering but I discovered I love creating videos and animation,” said the PTK honor society member. “I earned my Associates in Arts degree in general studies but I’m going to be a software engineer so I can design video games.”

Whatever path these new graduates take towards their futures, JCJC President Dr. Jesse Smith challenged them to visualize their futures in ten-years. He advised them to find a way to add value to their lives, and the lives of others to be successful.

“What did you do today or what will you do tomorrow to be your best self? I wholeheartedly believe you can do that,” said Dr. Smith, who referred to a book by John Maxwell as a way to guide students towards success. “The third thing successful people did was, they sowed seeds to benefit others every day. What did you do today that would sow a seed that would help someone else to grow? What did you do today that would benefit others? What did you do today that would add value to your network of people, your friends? If you didn’t do anything today there is still time today to plant a seed and move forward.”

He continued to share excerpts from the Maxwell book, explaining, “These things may be foreign to you but these things can become habit, habit becomes action, and action becomes results…. These are great times. I’m very excited for you. One thing I can tell you is, in the vernacular, it ain’t going to be easy. It’s going to be tough. You’re going to have to wake up every day, and think about these things every day.”

In closing, the president reminded students, their purpose is to “let their light shine.” Acknowledging the audience, Dr. Smith thanked them for sending their graduate to Jones because, as he explained, “Jones is the one place you where you can become the best you could have ever been and we believe it. We expect you to leave here and be, ‘number-one’- be the best that you can be!”

JCJC All Summer Graduates August 2017

Auseona Arkell Abney, Laurel-Social Work

Haley Marie Anderson, Mize-General Studies

Lacherme Charnae Arrington, Laurel-Practic al Nursing Cert.

Penny Cash Aultman, Ellisville, Practical Nursing Cert.

Matthew Elliott Barnes, Prentiss-Welding

Chase Elie Bedwell, Waynesboro-Electronics Technology

James Joseph Beech, Hattiesburg-General Studies

Erica Desiree Beistline, Laurel-BOT Health Care Data

Hannah Caroline Bienvenu, Hattiesburg-Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Germecca Charteka Bolton, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.

Jacarie LaChristopher Bowling, Jackson-Marketing and Management Tech.

William Edward Bowman, Tylertown-EMT/Paramedic

Claude Hilton Boykin,Waynesboro-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Kaitlyn Nicolle Boykin, Laurel-Psychology

Jodi Meeks Bradford, Purvis-Practical Nursing Cert.

Alyssa Paige Bradley, Leakesville-Marketing and Management Tech.

Shelby Marie Bradshaw, Ellisville-EMT/Paramedic

Timothy Ryan Brazell, Lucedale-Welding

Christa Ciara Brown, Hattiesburg-Practical Nursing Cert.

Pamela K Brown, Gautier-Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Payton Nicole Brown, Brandon-Psychology

Savannah Elise Buckman, Stinger-Baccalaureate Nursing

Alexandria Paige Bunch, Waynesboro-Practical Nursing Cert.

Alvin Douglas Buras, Sumrall-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Dillon Grey Butts, Laurel EMT/Paramedic

Hannah Nicole Bynum, Mendenhall-Baccalaureate Nursing

Katie Evelynn Byrd, Hattiesburg-Business Administration

Charles Andrew Carley, Petal-Electrical Technology

Sarah Elisabeth Carlisle, Laurel-Early Childhood Ed Tech

Chelsea Renee Carter, Hattiesburg-Practical Nursing Cert.

Stacy Lashon Carter, Petal-Practical Nursing Cert.

Destiny Shanta Clark, Laurel-Physical Therapy

Jared Matthew Coleman, Lumberton-Info Sys Tech - Networking

Ky'Yorris Nurace Craft, Magee-Criminal Justice

Brandon Nicholas Cromwell, Ellisvile-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Ethan Shawn Culpepper, Ellisville-Electrical Technology

Christine Gabrielle Davis, Hattiesburg-Baccalaureate Nursing

Angela Marie Diehl, Mount Olive-Emergency Medical Technology

Bryce S Ducksworth, Bay Springs-Speech Pathology/Audiology

Lakisha Rena Ducksworth, Laurel-Early Childhood Ed Tech

Deanna Jolisa Durr, Pinola-Practical Nursing Cert.

Hannah Grace Edwards, Ovett-Cosmetology Career Cert

Amber Nicole Eure Petal, Cosmetology Career Cert

Brodrick Donte Everett, Laurel-Civil Engineering Technology

Robin Reneea Finley, Richton-History

Nakeeba Nicole Gallaspy, Laurel Medical Sciences

Colby Q. Gandy, Shubuta-Art Education

Dre'Anna La'Shay Gates, Quitman-General Studies

Ashley Dianne Gentry, Collins-General Studies

Kimberly Dianne Gill, Laurel-Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Preston Dawayne Goff, Stateline-General Studies

Raven Grace Graham, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.

Wesley Drew Graham, Hattiesburg-Info Sys Tech - Networking

Zachary Lawrence Graves, Magee, Electrical Technology

Sarah Elizabeth Gregory, Laurel, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Guillermo W. Grimaldo, Moselle-Business Administration

Ashton Lanae Grimes, Richton-Emergency Medical Technology

Samantha Ann Grubbs, Magee-Cosmetology Career Cert

Elvelyn Cherie Gully, Soso-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Keandrea Shenay Hare, Paulding-Art History

Keishaun Sanchez Harris, Laurel-Physical Therapy

Alisha Joanne Hensarling, Petal-Practical Nursing Cert.

George Larry Henslee, Waynesboro-Electrical Technology

Meliah Jordan Herring, Richton-Business Administration

Gregory Alan Herrington, Ovett-Info Sys Tech - Networking

Anthony Jermaine Hicks, Bassfield-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Anthony Scott Hill, Laurel-Welding

Victoria Nichole Hinton, Petal-Cosmetology Career Cert

Erica Jeanell Hobson, Heidelberg-Marketing and Management Tech.

Priscilla Victoria Hodge, Laurel General Studies

Talisha Rochell Hollingsworth, Hattiesburg-Practical Nursing Cert.

Alesia D Hubbard, Mendenhall-Criminal Justice

Nydia Siene Hudson, Jackson Accounting

Dylan Michael Ishee, Laurel-Welding

Jasmine Rosetta Jackson, Hattiesburg-Practical Nursing Cert.

Thomas Kirk Johnson, Ellisville-Electrical Technology

Crystal Marie Jones,Vaughan (Yazoo County)-Practical Nursing Cert.

Jason Todd Jones, Collins-Emergency Medical Technology

Kiana Sharell Keys, Lewisville-Marketing

Madison DeAnn Kinabrew, Prentiss-General Studies

Austin Reid King, Stringer-Marketing and Management Tech.

Samuel Ray Kirby, Fruitdale- Electronics Technology

Jalin Brejon Lacey, Waynesboro-Baccalaureate Nursing

David Wayne Landrum, Mount Olive-Welding

John R Lee, Prentiss-Welding

Garner Ted Leverette, State Line-General Studies

Uniqua Jhane Lewis, Hattiesburg-Criminal Justice

Dustin Colt Logan, Soso-Music Education

Ashton Jade Loper, Raleigh-Practical Nursing Cert.

Delana Chea Madden, Hattiesburg-Dental Hygiene AAS

Laken Sierra Magee, Seminary-Baccalaureate Nursing

Samantha Pitts Manning, Taylorsville-Special Education

Ramona Hope Martin, Sumrall-Cosmetology Career Cert

Jadon Zechariah Mathis, Seminary-Psychology

Madison Taylor Matthews, Bay Springs-Practical Nursing Cert.

Jiymek Markel McCall, Shubuta-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Lee DonavanMcDonald, Heidelberg-Physical Therapy

Perineisha Keuta McDougle, Waynesboro-Practical Nursing Cert.

Antonio Lavon McGee, Hattiesburg-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Patrick Daniel McGowan, Ruth (Pike County)-EMT/Paramedic

Anna Charlene McNeill, Hattiesburg-General Studies

Michael Dylan Meaders, Dallas-Business Administration

Jodi Danielle Meeks-Bradford, Purvis-Practical Nursing Cert.

Hayley Jordan Miller, Laurel-Electrical Technology

Genevieve Leann Millican, Waynesboro-Practical Nursing Cert.

Doris Ann Minter, Ellisville-Business & Off. Accounting Tech

RaVean J'Keyla Mitchell, Shubuta-Physical Therapy

Chelsea Elizabeth Moore, Sumrall-Cosmetology Career Cert

Kourtney Nicole Moore, Taylorsville-Psychology

Gary Christopher Morrow, Mount Olive-Cosmetology Career Cert

Kathleen Schinell Murphy, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.

Kenneth Blake Nicholson, Richton-Electrical Technology

Tyler Lawson O'Neal, Perkinston-Forestry

Hunter Cheyenne Odom, Sumrall-Cosmetology

Laurel Elizabeth Pass, Hattiesburg Accounting

Jaquaveon Quanta Payton, Laurel-Elementary Education

Janekia Shawntarious Peters, Petal-Baccalaureate Nursing

Megan Nicole Piercy, Beaumont-Cosmetology Career Cert

Brhea Nicole Pitre, Richton-LPN

Brittani Jennifer Powe, Ellisville-Cosmetology Career Cert

Elliott Rayne Praytor, Sumrall-Health Related Professions

Leah Michelle Prentiss, Petal Practical Nursing Cert.

Sarah Jessica Pruitt, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.

Nicole Rankin, Hattiesburg-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Alexis Keshon Richardson, Cleveland-General Studies

Hannah Danette Roberts, Hattiesburg-EMT/Paramedic

AJ Thomas Robinson, Hattiesburg-Music Education

Kelsey Raquel Rogers, Laurel-Cosmetology Career Cert

Lanie Marie Ronquille, Richton-English

John Thomas Runnels, Mount Olive-Emergency Medical Technology

Sarah Jessica Rushing, Laurel-Practical Nursing Cert.

Kendra Nicole Russell, Heidelberg-Psychology

Katlyn Danielle Schrimpshire, Petal-Accounting

Emily Tebo Scott, Raleigh- Practical Nursing Cert.

Jeffery Jerome Shanks, Stateline-Welding

Kirkland Chad Sharplin, Seminary-Prec Man & Mach Tech

Jason Edwin Sheldon, Purvis-Emergency Medical Technology

William Jacob Shepherd, McComb-Emergency Medical Technology

Waheeb Fawzy Shorrosh, Waynesboro-Computer Science

Sara Mackenzie Shows, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.

Cortlen Jemarian Sims,Waynesboro-CAD Engineering Technology

Marina Faith Sims, Taylorsville-Medical Technology

James Allen Smith, Hattiesburg-Emergency Medical Technology

Lauren Elizabeth Smith, Quitman-Elementary Education

Kaleb Ross Stennett, Waynesboro-Electrical Technology

Audie Levaughn Stribling, Collins-Physical Therapy & Civil Engineering Technology

Kalik D'Chaz Sumrell, Mendenhall-Criminal Justice

Mitchell Ryan Tadlock, Raleigh-Practical Nursing Cert.

Blake James Taylor, Brandon -Horticulture Technology

Kathryn Rae Taylor, Collins-Marketing and Management Tech.

Zachary Tyler Tew, Laurel-Marketing

Tiffany Diane Thames, Laurel-Business Administration

Colton W Thomas, Leakesville-Welding

Marcus DeAnthony Thomas, Hattiesburg-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Abby Lynne Thornton, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.

Zachary Christopher Tisdale, Petal-EMT/Paramedic

May Lia Tran, Petal-Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Karrial Marcel Trotter, Laurel-Social Work

Taylor Martin Tullos, Raleigh-Business Administration

Mandi Lee Valentine, Ellisville-Business Administration

Samantha Grace Varner, Hattiesburg-LPN

Ashton De'Ann Walker, Jackson-Associate Degree Nursing

Jamia Latay Walker, Collins-Criminal Justice

Jade Marcelle Walley, Ellisville-Baccalaureate Nursing

Anna Walters, Ellisville-Cosmetology Career Cert

Colton Thomas Warden, Ovett-Welding

Paula Marie Waters, Laurel-Elementary Education

Brady Bernard Watts, Hattiesburg-Commercial Truck Driving - Career

Rachel Lorin Webb, Moselle-Secondary Education

Kirkland Ross West, Waynesboro-Welding

Savanna Scarlet Whatley, Pachuta-Practical Nursing Cert.

Victoria Ryan Hope Wheat, Seminary-General Studies

Dalton Scott White Laurel, Associate Degree Nursing

Jennifer Lynn Wildman, Laurel-Practical Nursing Cert.

Sarah Jane Wilkinson, Hattiesburg-Baccalaureate Nursing & Practical Nursing Cert.

David Anthony Williams, Petal-Info Sys Tech - Networking

Dennis Herman Williams, Hattiesburg-Info Sys Tech - Networking

Thomas Montana Williams, Petal-Electrical Technology

Ruddie Lee Willis, Laurel-Psychology

Salena Hope Wilson, Laurel-Psychology

Shannel Doelynn Wilson, Ellisville-Cosmetology Career Cert

Carlee Savannah Windham, Taylorsville-Practical Nursing Cert.

Lyndsay Danielle Wuertz, Ellisville-Elementary Education

Brandon Keith Yelverton, Taylorsville-Emergency Medical Technology

Bethany Hope Young, Ellisville-Dental Hygiene AAS

