JCJC graduates ready to be “Best Self”

The following is a news release from Jones County Junior College
About 70 of the 190 eligible Jones County Junior College students officially celebrated the end of one chapter in their educational lives by participating in the 77th Annual Summer Commencement ceremony and reception in the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center recently. Summer graduates left the Ellisville campus with an Associate in Arts, Associate in Applied Science or a Vocational Certificate.
Many of the summer graduates finished their basic academic requirements to transfer on to universities, like, Marina Sims. The Taylorsville resident said she is ready for the next step.
“I focused on a medical technology degree while at JCJC and received my Associates in Arts degree in medical technology with plans to continue my education studying public health at the University of Southern Mississippi. I really want to work for the Federal Government as a scientist in biostatistics,” said Sims with her proud grandparents, William and Martha Sims of the Sharon community standing close by.
Another JCJC graduate, Laurel’s Brodrick Everett followed his older brother, Brandon to JCJC and has plans to continue to follow him to Mississippi State University. However, Brodrick explained staying at JCJC an extra year has allowed him to explore his options which included changing his major.
“I originally thought I’d like civil engineering but I discovered I love creating videos and animation,” said the PTK honor society member. “I earned my Associates in Arts degree in general studies but I’m going to be a software engineer so I can design video games.”
Whatever path these new graduates take towards their futures, JCJC President Dr. Jesse Smith challenged them to visualize their futures in ten-years. He advised them to find a way to add value to their lives, and the lives of others to be successful.
“What did you do today or what will you do tomorrow to be your best self? I wholeheartedly believe you can do that,” said Dr. Smith, who referred to a book by John Maxwell as a way to guide students towards success. “The third thing successful people did was, they sowed seeds to benefit others every day. What did you do today that would sow a seed that would help someone else to grow? What did you do today that would benefit others? What did you do today that would add value to your network of people, your friends? If you didn’t do anything today there is still time today to plant a seed and move forward.”
He continued to share excerpts from the Maxwell book, explaining, “These things may be foreign to you but these things can become habit, habit becomes action, and action becomes results…. These are great times. I’m very excited for you. One thing I can tell you is, in the vernacular, it ain’t going to be easy. It’s going to be tough. You’re going to have to wake up every day, and think about these things every day.”
In closing, the president reminded students, their purpose is to “let their light shine.” Acknowledging the audience, Dr. Smith thanked them for sending their graduate to Jones because, as he explained, “Jones is the one place you where you can become the best you could have ever been and we believe it. We expect you to leave here and be, ‘number-one’- be the best that you can be!”
JCJC All Summer Graduates August 2017
Auseona Arkell Abney, Laurel-Social Work
Haley Marie Anderson, Mize-General Studies
Lacherme Charnae Arrington, Laurel-Practic al Nursing Cert.
Penny Cash Aultman, Ellisville, Practical Nursing Cert.
Matthew Elliott Barnes, Prentiss-Welding
Chase Elie Bedwell, Waynesboro-Electronics Technology
James Joseph Beech, Hattiesburg-General Studies
Erica Desiree Beistline, Laurel-BOT Health Care Data
Hannah Caroline Bienvenu, Hattiesburg-Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Germecca Charteka Bolton, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.
Jacarie LaChristopher Bowling, Jackson-Marketing and Management Tech.
William Edward Bowman, Tylertown-EMT/Paramedic
Claude Hilton Boykin,Waynesboro-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Kaitlyn Nicolle Boykin, Laurel-Psychology
Jodi Meeks Bradford, Purvis-Practical Nursing Cert.
Alyssa Paige Bradley, Leakesville-Marketing and Management Tech.
Shelby Marie Bradshaw, Ellisville-EMT/Paramedic
Timothy Ryan Brazell, Lucedale-Welding
Christa Ciara Brown, Hattiesburg-Practical Nursing Cert.
Pamela K Brown, Gautier-Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Payton Nicole Brown, Brandon-Psychology
Savannah Elise Buckman, Stinger-Baccalaureate Nursing
Alexandria Paige Bunch, Waynesboro-Practical Nursing Cert.
Alvin Douglas Buras, Sumrall-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Dillon Grey Butts, Laurel EMT/Paramedic
Hannah Nicole Bynum, Mendenhall-Baccalaureate Nursing
Katie Evelynn Byrd, Hattiesburg-Business Administration
Charles Andrew Carley, Petal-Electrical Technology
Sarah Elisabeth Carlisle, Laurel-Early Childhood Ed Tech
Chelsea Renee Carter, Hattiesburg-Practical Nursing Cert.
Stacy Lashon Carter, Petal-Practical Nursing Cert.
Destiny Shanta Clark, Laurel-Physical Therapy
Jared Matthew Coleman, Lumberton-Info Sys Tech - Networking
Ky'Yorris Nurace Craft, Magee-Criminal Justice
Brandon Nicholas Cromwell, Ellisvile-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Ethan Shawn Culpepper, Ellisville-Electrical Technology
Christine Gabrielle Davis, Hattiesburg-Baccalaureate Nursing
Angela Marie Diehl, Mount Olive-Emergency Medical Technology
Bryce S Ducksworth, Bay Springs-Speech Pathology/Audiology
Lakisha Rena Ducksworth, Laurel-Early Childhood Ed Tech
Deanna Jolisa Durr, Pinola-Practical Nursing Cert.
Hannah Grace Edwards, Ovett-Cosmetology Career Cert
Amber Nicole Eure Petal, Cosmetology Career Cert
Brodrick Donte Everett, Laurel-Civil Engineering Technology
Robin Reneea Finley, Richton-History
Nakeeba Nicole Gallaspy, Laurel Medical Sciences
Colby Q. Gandy, Shubuta-Art Education
Dre'Anna La'Shay Gates, Quitman-General Studies
Ashley Dianne Gentry, Collins-General Studies
Kimberly Dianne Gill, Laurel-Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Preston Dawayne Goff, Stateline-General Studies
Raven Grace Graham, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.
Wesley Drew Graham, Hattiesburg-Info Sys Tech - Networking
Zachary Lawrence Graves, Magee, Electrical Technology
Sarah Elizabeth Gregory, Laurel, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Guillermo W. Grimaldo, Moselle-Business Administration
Ashton Lanae Grimes, Richton-Emergency Medical Technology
Samantha Ann Grubbs, Magee-Cosmetology Career Cert
Elvelyn Cherie Gully, Soso-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Keandrea Shenay Hare, Paulding-Art History
Keishaun Sanchez Harris, Laurel-Physical Therapy
Alisha Joanne Hensarling, Petal-Practical Nursing Cert.
George Larry Henslee, Waynesboro-Electrical Technology
Meliah Jordan Herring, Richton-Business Administration
Gregory Alan Herrington, Ovett-Info Sys Tech - Networking
Anthony Jermaine Hicks, Bassfield-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Anthony Scott Hill, Laurel-Welding
Victoria Nichole Hinton, Petal-Cosmetology Career Cert
Erica Jeanell Hobson, Heidelberg-Marketing and Management Tech.
Priscilla Victoria Hodge, Laurel General Studies
Talisha Rochell Hollingsworth, Hattiesburg-Practical Nursing Cert.
Alesia D Hubbard, Mendenhall-Criminal Justice
Nydia Siene Hudson, Jackson Accounting
Dylan Michael Ishee, Laurel-Welding
Jasmine Rosetta Jackson, Hattiesburg-Practical Nursing Cert.
Thomas Kirk Johnson, Ellisville-Electrical Technology
Crystal Marie Jones,Vaughan (Yazoo County)-Practical Nursing Cert.
Jason Todd Jones, Collins-Emergency Medical Technology
Kiana Sharell Keys, Lewisville-Marketing
Madison DeAnn Kinabrew, Prentiss-General Studies
Austin Reid King, Stringer-Marketing and Management Tech.
Samuel Ray Kirby, Fruitdale- Electronics Technology
Jalin Brejon Lacey, Waynesboro-Baccalaureate Nursing
David Wayne Landrum, Mount Olive-Welding
John R Lee, Prentiss-Welding
Garner Ted Leverette, State Line-General Studies
Uniqua Jhane Lewis, Hattiesburg-Criminal Justice
Dustin Colt Logan, Soso-Music Education
Ashton Jade Loper, Raleigh-Practical Nursing Cert.
Delana Chea Madden, Hattiesburg-Dental Hygiene AAS
Laken Sierra Magee, Seminary-Baccalaureate Nursing
Samantha Pitts Manning, Taylorsville-Special Education
Ramona Hope Martin, Sumrall-Cosmetology Career Cert
Jadon Zechariah Mathis, Seminary-Psychology
Madison Taylor Matthews, Bay Springs-Practical Nursing Cert.
Jiymek Markel McCall, Shubuta-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Lee DonavanMcDonald, Heidelberg-Physical Therapy
Perineisha Keuta McDougle, Waynesboro-Practical Nursing Cert.
Antonio Lavon McGee, Hattiesburg-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Patrick Daniel McGowan, Ruth (Pike County)-EMT/Paramedic
Anna Charlene McNeill, Hattiesburg-General Studies
Michael Dylan Meaders, Dallas-Business Administration
Jodi Danielle Meeks-Bradford, Purvis-Practical Nursing Cert.
Hayley Jordan Miller, Laurel-Electrical Technology
Genevieve Leann Millican, Waynesboro-Practical Nursing Cert.
Doris Ann Minter, Ellisville-Business & Off. Accounting Tech
RaVean J'Keyla Mitchell, Shubuta-Physical Therapy
Chelsea Elizabeth Moore, Sumrall-Cosmetology Career Cert
Kourtney Nicole Moore, Taylorsville-Psychology
Gary Christopher Morrow, Mount Olive-Cosmetology Career Cert
Kathleen Schinell Murphy, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.
Kenneth Blake Nicholson, Richton-Electrical Technology
Tyler Lawson O'Neal, Perkinston-Forestry
Hunter Cheyenne Odom, Sumrall-Cosmetology
Laurel Elizabeth Pass, Hattiesburg Accounting
Jaquaveon Quanta Payton, Laurel-Elementary Education
Janekia Shawntarious Peters, Petal-Baccalaureate Nursing
Megan Nicole Piercy, Beaumont-Cosmetology Career Cert
Brhea Nicole Pitre, Richton-LPN
Brittani Jennifer Powe, Ellisville-Cosmetology Career Cert
Elliott Rayne Praytor, Sumrall-Health Related Professions
Leah Michelle Prentiss, Petal Practical Nursing Cert.
Sarah Jessica Pruitt, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.
Nicole Rankin, Hattiesburg-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Alexis Keshon Richardson, Cleveland-General Studies
Hannah Danette Roberts, Hattiesburg-EMT/Paramedic
AJ Thomas Robinson, Hattiesburg-Music Education
Kelsey Raquel Rogers, Laurel-Cosmetology Career Cert
Lanie Marie Ronquille, Richton-English
John Thomas Runnels, Mount Olive-Emergency Medical Technology
Sarah Jessica Rushing, Laurel-Practical Nursing Cert.
Kendra Nicole Russell, Heidelberg-Psychology
Katlyn Danielle Schrimpshire, Petal-Accounting
Emily Tebo Scott, Raleigh- Practical Nursing Cert.
Jeffery Jerome Shanks, Stateline-Welding
Kirkland Chad Sharplin, Seminary-Prec Man & Mach Tech
Jason Edwin Sheldon, Purvis-Emergency Medical Technology
William Jacob Shepherd, McComb-Emergency Medical Technology
Waheeb Fawzy Shorrosh, Waynesboro-Computer Science
Sara Mackenzie Shows, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.
Cortlen Jemarian Sims,Waynesboro-CAD Engineering Technology
Marina Faith Sims, Taylorsville-Medical Technology
James Allen Smith, Hattiesburg-Emergency Medical Technology
Lauren Elizabeth Smith, Quitman-Elementary Education
Kaleb Ross Stennett, Waynesboro-Electrical Technology
Audie Levaughn Stribling, Collins-Physical Therapy & Civil Engineering Technology
Kalik D'Chaz Sumrell, Mendenhall-Criminal Justice
Mitchell Ryan Tadlock, Raleigh-Practical Nursing Cert.
Blake James Taylor, Brandon -Horticulture Technology
Kathryn Rae Taylor, Collins-Marketing and Management Tech.
Zachary Tyler Tew, Laurel-Marketing
Tiffany Diane Thames, Laurel-Business Administration
Colton W Thomas, Leakesville-Welding
Marcus DeAnthony Thomas, Hattiesburg-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Abby Lynne Thornton, Ellisville-Practical Nursing Cert.
Zachary Christopher Tisdale, Petal-EMT/Paramedic
May Lia Tran, Petal-Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Karrial Marcel Trotter, Laurel-Social Work
Taylor Martin Tullos, Raleigh-Business Administration
Mandi Lee Valentine, Ellisville-Business Administration
Samantha Grace Varner, Hattiesburg-LPN
Ashton De'Ann Walker, Jackson-Associate Degree Nursing
Jamia Latay Walker, Collins-Criminal Justice
Jade Marcelle Walley, Ellisville-Baccalaureate Nursing
Anna Walters, Ellisville-Cosmetology Career Cert
Colton Thomas Warden, Ovett-Welding
Paula Marie Waters, Laurel-Elementary Education
Brady Bernard Watts, Hattiesburg-Commercial Truck Driving - Career
Rachel Lorin Webb, Moselle-Secondary Education
Kirkland Ross West, Waynesboro-Welding
Savanna Scarlet Whatley, Pachuta-Practical Nursing Cert.
Victoria Ryan Hope Wheat, Seminary-General Studies
Dalton Scott White Laurel, Associate Degree Nursing
Jennifer Lynn Wildman, Laurel-Practical Nursing Cert.
Sarah Jane Wilkinson, Hattiesburg-Baccalaureate Nursing & Practical Nursing Cert.
David Anthony Williams, Petal-Info Sys Tech - Networking
Dennis Herman Williams, Hattiesburg-Info Sys Tech - Networking
Thomas Montana Williams, Petal-Electrical Technology
Ruddie Lee Willis, Laurel-Psychology
Salena Hope Wilson, Laurel-Psychology
Shannel Doelynn Wilson, Ellisville-Cosmetology Career Cert
Carlee Savannah Windham, Taylorsville-Practical Nursing Cert.
Lyndsay Danielle Wuertz, Ellisville-Elementary Education
Brandon Keith Yelverton, Taylorsville-Emergency Medical Technology
Bethany Hope Young, Ellisville-Dental Hygiene AAS
