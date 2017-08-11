USM basketball nabs Bahamas win - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
NASSAUA, BAHAMAS (WDAM) -

Tyree Griffin finished a rebound shy of a triple-double as the University of Southern Mississippi rolled up the Providence Storms Thursday night in the second of a three-game summer preseason swing through the Bahamas.

Griffin, a transfer guard from Oklahoma State University who sat out last season, scored 22 points, handed out 10 assists and grabbed nine rebounds as the Golden Eagles bounced back from a 107-106 overtime loss Wednesday to IBA Elite.

Junior guard Cortez Edwards had 19 points and eight rebounds for USM while another transfer guard, Dominic Magee (University of Memphis/Grand Canyon University), added 16 points. Freshman guard  LaDavius Draine (Calhoun City High School) had 11 points.

The newcomers Griffin, Magee and Draine have scored in double figures in both USM games, with Griffin averaging 23 points a game, Magee 19.5 points and Draine 15 points.

USM finished with 27 assists and 12 turnovers.

“It’s always good to win,” USM coach Doc Sadler said. “Tyree had a good game, and the experience we are getting in these three games right now is invaluable.

“The game management will have to get better, and we will learn from that, but anytime you can win, you’re happy with it.”

USM will wrap up the three-game excursion at 5 p.m. Friday, tipping off against CGT Knights.

