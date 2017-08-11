Players of the Pine Belt: Mount Olive's La'Travious McNair

Entering the 2016 football season, Mount Olive carried the weight of a 16-game losing streak. First-year Pirates coach Dante Durr quickly transformed the culture of the program, as Mount Olive won its season-opener en route to a 4-6 campaign. Coach Durr wasn't the only catalyst, however. Quarterback and defensive back La'Travious McNair had a lot to do with Mount Olive's turnaround.More >>
Entering the 2016 football season, Mount Olive carried the weight of a 16-game losing streak. First-year Pirates coach Dante Durr quickly transformed the culture of the program, as Mount Olive won its season-opener en route to a 4-6 campaign. Coach Durr wasn't the only catalyst, however. Quarterback and defensive back La'Travious McNair had a lot to do with Mount Olive's turnaround.More >>
As Jones County Junior College's August 31st season-opener at East Mississippi nears, two quarterbacks prepare to start for the Bobcats. Second-year JCJC head coach Steve Buckley indicated that the Bobcats will utilize a dual-quarterback system in 2017.More >>
As Jones County Junior College's August 31st season-opener at East Mississippi nears, two quarterbacks prepare to start for the Bobcats. Second-year JCJC head coach Steve Buckley indicated that the Bobcats will utilize a dual-quarterback system in 2017.More >>
You won't hear a warning bell to get to class, or hear the shouts of a teacher calling students to order. Everyday, you will find Lamar County mom of three, Tish Line, quizzing her kids, and guiding them through problems right at her dining room table in her home in rural Purvis. "We homeschool year round," Line said. Line said for six years that's meant 180 days of school, allowing about six weeks off throughout the year, and keeping the day to day similar to kids who att...More >>
You won't hear a warning bell to get to class, or hear the shouts of a teacher calling students to order. Everyday, you will find Lamar County mom of three, Tish Line, quizzing her kids, and guiding them through problems right at her dining room table in her home in rural Purvis. "We homeschool year round," Line said. Line said for six years that's meant 180 days of school, allowing about six weeks off throughout the year, and keeping the day to day similar to kids who att...More >>