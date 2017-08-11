JCJC's Detric Hawthorn, Chris Weaver to share QB duties in 2017 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Chris Weaver (14) and Detric Hawthorn (8) are expected to share starting quarterback duties for JCJC this season. Courtesy: WDAM Chris Weaver (14) and Detric Hawthorn (8) are expected to share starting quarterback duties for JCJC this season. Courtesy: WDAM
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

As Jones County Junior College's August 31st season-opener at East Mississippi nears, two quarterbacks prepare to start for the Bobcats.

Second-year JCJC head coach Steve Buckley indicated that the Bobcats will utilize a dual-quarterback system in 2017.

"We have two starters, Detric Hawthorn and Chris Weaver," Buckley said. "Both quarterbacks will play. They both bring two different packages to the game for us. So, we're very confident in both those guys."

Collins grad Hawthorn returns for his sophomore season after appearing in eight games behind center last year, passing for 324 yards. Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Chris Weaver is expected to share starting quarterback duties with Hawthorn.

"We act just like brothers," Hawthorn said. "Like the first day we got here, we became friends. Told each other what we're going to do together to make each other get better and everything."

"[A dual-quarterback system] puts a lot on the defense," Weaver said. "They have to worry about the pass, the run and also the quarterback run. It just puts them in a bind. Nothing they can do is right."

