"Nathan's Law" mother advocates school bus safety

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging residents to avoid US Highway 84 at MS 37 in Covington County after an accident early Friday morning.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging residents to avoid US Highway 84 at MS 37 in Covington County after an accident early Friday morning.More >>
Wayne County deputies worked a fatal accident Friday morning, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.More >>
Wayne County deputies worked a fatal accident Friday morning, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.More >>
Lamar County authorities arrested a suspect whom they believe was involved in a Wednesday night shooting that injured a 3-year-old.More >>
Lamar County authorities arrested a suspect whom they believe was involved in a Wednesday night shooting that injured a 3-year-old.More >>