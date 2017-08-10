"Nathan's Law" mother advocates school bus safety

With school buses back on the roads, a Jones County mother is out making sure kids know how to properly load and unload buses.

Lori McJohnson’s son died in 2009 when he was struck by a driver that went around his school bus as he was getting off.

After his death, McJohnson fought to get Nathan’s Law passed to ensure violators are held accountable.

“I lost a child due to an impatient driver that decided to go around our stopped school bus, and struck and killed Nathan,” McJohnson explained.

On any given day in Mississippi, drivers illegally pass stopped school buses.

“We have 3 to 5-thousand illegal passing’s a day,” McJohnson added.

That’s why she’s out teaching kids how to use safety tips that could potentially save a life.

“It is very important for all of our students to understand that they need to stop and wait for their bus driver to give them a hand signal,” McJohnson said.

The hand signal means it’s safe for the student to cross the road.

"Go out in front of the bus 10 feet, stop on the fog line and wait for their bus driver to give them the hand signal that they have checked for all traffic and it is okay for them to go," McJohnson said.

