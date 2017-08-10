Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Perry County

A Wednesday night traffic stop in Perry County led to two drug arrests.

Perry County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 29 North just inside New Augusta, leading to two arrests and the seizure of approximately 14 grams of crystal meth, according to a post from the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Jeffrey Michael Woods, 28, and Katherine Oakley Cochran, 42, were arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to the post.

