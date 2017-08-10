Road closure in Jones County

You won't hear a warning bell to get to class, or hear the shouts of a teacher calling students to order. Everyday, you will find Lamar County mom of three, Tish Line, quizzing her kids, and guiding them through problems right at her dining room table in her home in rural Purvis. "We homeschool year round," Line said. Line said for six years that's meant 180 days of school, allowing about six weeks off throughout the year, and keeping the day to day similar to kids who att...More >>
