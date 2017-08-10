Road closure in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Road closure in Jones County

Photo Credit: WDAM Photo Credit: WDAM
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A road in Jones County has closed due to flooding.

South WPA Road in Jones County has been closed until further notice, according to the Jones County Emergency Management Agency. 

If you encounter a flooded road, please turn around. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • A look inside homeschooling through a Lamar County family

    A look inside homeschooling through a Lamar County family

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:42:04 GMT

    You won't hear a warning bell to get to class, or hear the shouts of a teacher calling students to order. Everyday, you will find Lamar County mom of three, Tish Line, quizzing her kids, and guiding them through problems right at her dining room table in her home in rural Purvis. "We homeschool year round," Line said. Line said for six years that's meant 180 days of school, allowing about six weeks off throughout the year, and keeping the day to day similar to kids who att...

    More >>

    You won't hear a warning bell to get to class, or hear the shouts of a teacher calling students to order. Everyday, you will find Lamar County mom of three, Tish Line, quizzing her kids, and guiding them through problems right at her dining room table in her home in rural Purvis. "We homeschool year round," Line said. Line said for six years that's meant 180 days of school, allowing about six weeks off throughout the year, and keeping the day to day similar to kids who att...

    More >>

  • PRCC football facing unknowns

    PRCC football facing unknowns

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:39:12 GMT
    Photo credit WDAM.Photo credit WDAM.
    Pearl River Community College may be heading into the 2017 football season with myriad questions, but its brand new head coach appears to like what he’s seen. Ted Egger, PRCC’s defensive coordinator/secondary coach who was named interim head coach in May following the abrupt resignation of Dave Saunders, said the Wildcats have been working hard in the offseason. “We think this is a talented group,” Egger said. “They just have to prove themselves on the ...More >>
    Pearl River Community College may be heading into the 2017 football season with myriad questions, but its brand new head coach appears to like what he’s seen. Ted Egger, PRCC’s defensive coordinator/secondary coach who was named interim head coach in May following the abrupt resignation of Dave Saunders, said the Wildcats have been working hard in the offseason. “We think this is a talented group,” Egger said. “They just have to prove themselves on the ...More >>

  • Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Perry County

    Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Perry County

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:25:13 GMT
    Jeffrey WoodsJeffrey Woods
    A Wednesday night traffic stop in Perry County led to two drug arrests.  Perry County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 29 North just inside New Augusta, leading to two arrests and the seizure of approximately 14 grams of crystal meth, according to a post from the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.  Jeffrey Michael Woods, 28, and Katherine Oakley Cochran, 42, were arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to th...More >>
    A Wednesday night traffic stop in Perry County led to two drug arrests.  Perry County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 29 North just inside New Augusta, leading to two arrests and the seizure of approximately 14 grams of crystal meth, according to a post from the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.  Jeffrey Michael Woods, 28, and Katherine Oakley Cochran, 42, were arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly