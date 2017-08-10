3-year-old shot, suspect arrested in Lamar County

Lamar County authorities arrested a suspect whom they believe was involved in a Wednesday night shooting that injured a 3-year-old.More >>
About 70 of the 190 eligible Jones County Junior College students officially celebrated the end of one chapter in their educational lives by participating in the 77th Annual Summer Commencement ceremony and reception in the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center recently.
University of Southern Mississippi Jay Hopson tends to wince when someone starts quoting statistics at him. For example, Hopson may not be able to tell you how many passes for how many yards Allenzae Staggers hauled in during his debut season with the Golden Eagles after transferring from Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Tyree Griffin finished a rebound shy of a triple-double as the University of Southern Mississippi rolled up the Providence Storms Thursday night in the second of a three-game summer preseason swing through the Bahamas.
