3-year-old shot, suspect arrested by Hattiesburg police

Hattiesburg police arrested a suspect whom they believe was involved in a Wednesday night shooting that injured a 3-year-old.

Robert Jason Teall, 33, was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in the shooting that happened in the 100 block of North Windridge according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

“The 3-year-old was dancing in front of the tv and the mom was in the other room, she heard him yell and went in the living room and he was on the floor,” said Rigel. “She thought he had cut his leg somehow and once she realized the severity of it she drove him to Wesley Merit Health Center for treatment.”

Rigel said the hospital didn’t identify the wound as a gunshot wound, just as a laceration that took seven stitches.

“When she got back home, she noticed a bullet hole in the front door and then a bullet lodged in her fridge and called us,” Rigel said.

Rigel said they sent investigators to the scene and reconstructed the shooting, and determined that it came from across the street.

“The bullet came out of another house, went through that door, skipped across the parking lot, through the victim’s front door, struck the child in the leg and lodged in the fridge,” Rigel said. “We were able to recovery the projectile from the fridge and have logged it into evidence.”

Rigel said that it took seven stitches on the child’s leg, but the injuries are not life threatening.

Police believe that the gun was shot by Teall, and have arrested him for one count of aggravated assault.

If you have any information on this story, contact Lamar County authorities or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

