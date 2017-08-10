Local church donates thousands to nonprofit

A few members from a local church just donated thousands to a local nonprofit that helps those in need.

Heritage United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg held a Southern gospel concert fundraiser back in June that raised $12,000 to go directly to R3SM for administrative costs. There are no administrative funds available to the organization, and board members say this helps support the operation.

R3SM's mission is to alleviate suffering and stress for the people of Forrest, Lamar, and Perry counties who are in need due to disaster. "It adds another element to the things that we are able to provide during disaster response," said R3SM Board member Jim Parish.

"This is our way of trying to help them see the light at the end of the tunnel because I know they're facing some tremendous losses," said George Pace, a Church member and storm victim. "And difficulties through this. We have the heritage gospel concert series which is Southern Gospel music and we brought two of the better named groups and called the Hoppers and Gold City to do the benefit concert for us."

He said thanks to several sponsors they were able to cover the cost of the concert and raise the money that was donated today.

It took about three months of work to put it together, but it all worked out just great. Mr. Pace was also a victim of the January deadly tornado and said that insurance covered him and his family.

The Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation raised well over $700,000 in relief funds that goes towards the material costs involved.

