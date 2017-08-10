Southern Miss' Institute for Disability Studies sponsors homebuy - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss' Institute for Disability Studies sponsors homebuyer education class

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) - Southern Miss' Institute for Disability Studies is sponsoring a homebuyer education workshop August 12 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church at 2420 Hardy Street.  The workshop is open to anyone in or near Forrest County interested in buying a home.  For more details, visit www.usm.edu/disability-studies or call 601-266-5163.

