ADP, Corner Market launch Pine Belt Eats food drive

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) –  The ADP and local locations of Corner Market are launching the Pine Belt Eats food drive August 12.  Donations will benefit the Eagle's Nest Food Pantry, Christian Services, the Petal Children's Task Force and the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.  Like www.facebook.com/PineBeltEats for more details.

