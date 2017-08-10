City of Hattiesburg urges residents to prepare for flooding

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.

The City of Hattiesburg is asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of afternoon flash flooding.

Between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, the US National Weather Service Jackson Mississippi anticipates that The City of Hattiesburg may receive one to two inches of rainfall. Coupled with the amount of rainfall yesterday and last night, this is expected to cause flash flooding in several areas.

The city asks that all citizens avoid being on the road during these hours, if possible, and to avoid intersections and areas that are prone to flood.

Those areas are:

7th Street, East of 49

Main Street at 7th and 4th Avenues

Hardy Street at 31st Avenue and surrounding The University of Southern Mississippi

Mobile Street at Bouie Street

28th Avenue and Arlington around Forrest General Cancer Center

"We know there's a level of inconvenience that comes along with these types of weather systems, but please help us keep you safe by following these tips from Mississippi Department of Transportation," said Samantha McCain, Communications Director for the office of the mayor.

"All the heavy rain that we have seen over the past several days it has led to flooding across the Pine Belt," said Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie. "We are concerned since another two to three inches of rain is still possible over the next few day. Rain is forecasted nearly every day until the weekend.

Bigbie says that viewers need to remember a few key things when traveling.

"Turn around don't drown, if you see water across the road do not attempt to cross it," Bigbie said. "Even if the water is shallow you can still damage your car."

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.