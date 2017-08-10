Heavy backpacks could cause heavier burdens later in life

The textbooks, the notebooks and the pencil bag are all things required in your child's backpack, but are these items adding up to a bigger problem?

Chiropractor, Dr. Greg Hairston, thinks there might be a link between heavy backpacks and back pain during the developmental years.

"It can cause excess stress on the spine," said Hairston. "It can set the child up for back pain now and in the future as well.

To avoid this stress make sure the backpack straps are tight, the book bag isn't below their waist and heavier books are put in first.

Another thing to watch out for this year is scoliosis, also known as curvature of the spine. If a child is diagnosed with the condition, its important to seek further assistance.

"They need to be treated at certain time frames," said Hairston. "Its usually within those developmental years."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.