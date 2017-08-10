2 Laurel men charged with auto burglary

Two men were charged with auto burglary after cars were stolen from a Laurel hotel, according to Laurel police.

Tharein Breland 23, and Tremarius Wash, 20 were arrested on July 28.

Police also said an additional juvenile suspect was arrested.

Both suspects were charged with auto burglary, but Wash was charged with an additional count of Grand Larceny Auto, according to LPD.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.