Jones County searching for inmate who left work detail

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for an inmate that walked off a work detail around 8:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 533.

Deputies are canvassing the surrounding areas in search of Travis Allen, 20 years of age. He is 5'6 and weighs 118 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at (601) 425-3147.

