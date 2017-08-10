Jones County searching for inmate who left work detail

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for an inmate that walked off a work detail around 8:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 533.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for an inmate that walked off a work detail around 8:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 533.More >>
Dr. Charkarra Anderson-Lewis has been named Interim Chair of the Department of Public Health at The University of Southern Mississippi, effective July 1.More >>
Dr. Charkarra Anderson-Lewis has been named Interim Chair of the Department of Public Health at The University of Southern Mississippi, effective July 1.More >>