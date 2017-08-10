Forecast: Heavy rain possible today.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

A Flash Flood Watch is posted for much of Pine Belt through this evening as more rain is expected today.

Since the ground is already saturated by recent heavy rains it would not take much to have some localized flash flooding this afternoon into the early evening hours. Keep posted on future forecasts.

As far as the the forecast for the next several days more rain is expected mainly occuring in the afternoon and early evening time frame.

Maybe a little drier air may move into the area sometime next week but don't bet the farm on it!

Just make sure you have an umbrella handy at all times.