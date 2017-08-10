Associate Professor Anderson-Lewis Named Interim Chair of Public Health at USM

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Dr. Charkarra Anderson-Lewis has been named Interim Chair of the Department of Public Health at The University of Southern Mississippi, effective July 1.

Anderson-Lewis began her career with Southern Miss in 2004 in the Department of Public Health, which is housed in the College of Health, and after a two year stint at the University of Florida, she returned to USM in 2015.

A diligent researcher, Anderson-Lewis focuses her research efforts on community engaged research, health equity and disparities, mHealth and Digital health, qualitative research methods, community health workers, hypertension, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Recently, Anderson-Lewis’s mobile produce market “Fresh Food on the Move Mississippi” program, designed to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to those with limited access to these foods, received the Conville Service-Learning Development Award from the USM Center for Community and Civic Engagement (CCCE).

When asked about her goals for the Department of Public Health, Anderson-Lewis said, “My initial goals for the department are to foster an exciting intellectual environment by providing opportunities for more dialogue and engagement for faculty, students, staff and alumni and to strengthen efforts to attract and educate an excellent and diverse body of students.”

For more information on the Department of Public Health, visit: www.usm.edu/community-public-health-sciences. For more information on the College of Health, visit: www.usm.edu/health.

