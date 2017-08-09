PRCC shuffles athletic department responsibilities

Pearl River Community College Athletic Director Jeff Long has become an even busier man than he was.

Long was approved PRCC’s dean of students Tuesday by the school’s Board of Trustees, adding those responsibilities to his duties overseeing the athletic department.

To take some of the day-to-day burden off Long, PRCC women’s basketball coach Scotty Fletcher was named assistant athletic director and men’s assistant basketball coach Ryne Colvin will assume the role of athletic advisor for PRCC student-athletes.

Fletcher’s and Colvin’s new duties also were approved Tuesday by the board. Both will remain in their current coaching positions.

“With me taking o some the responsibilities with student services, I’m going to lean on Scotty for some of the day-to-day operations of the athletic department,” said Long, who became athletic director last year. “Coach Colvin will be working closely with all of our coaches on academics for all of our student-athletes. There are so many rules and regulations, not only with eligibility, but also with helping our student-athletes make the transition to four-year colleges.”

The board also approved the hirings of three assistant coaches in three different sports.

Jameon Lewis was named receivers coach for the PRCC football team, replacing Kelvin Bolton. Lewis, a Tylertown native, played at Mississippi State University.

Tom Keen, a Liverpool, England, native, was named as an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s soccer teams. Keen graduated from Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina and spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande, Ohio.

Former Lady Wildcat standout Danielle Barton was named graduate assistant for the softball program.

In another hiring that did not require board approval, Tulane University graduate assistant Harry Wright was named tight ends coach with the football team.

