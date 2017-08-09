Two Lady Eagles named All-C-USA

University of Southern Mississippi volleyball standouts Sarah Bell and Catherine Repsher were named Preseason All-Conference USA.

Bell, a junior setter from San Antonio, Texas, ranked 10th nationally last season averaging 11.43 assists per set. She logged 50-plus assists in seven matches last season and has 15 in her career. She ranks seventh on the Lady Eagles’ career assist list with 2,637.

Repsher, a sophomore outside hitter from Carl Junction, Mo., became the first USM player named C-USA Freshman of the Year last season. She finished third in the league by averaging 1.2 bocks per set, with a career-high 10 against McNeese State. She also posted a career-high 14 kills in three matches, and had a hitting percent of .400 in 10 matches.

Both Bell and Repsher were All-C-USA selections last season.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.