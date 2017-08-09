Head of Federation of GOP Women wants to increase awareness of human trafficking

Dana Stringer, president of the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women, speaks at a monthly meeting of Jones County Republican Women Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

The president of the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women is encouraging GOP women clubs across the state to learn more about human trafficking.

Dana Stringer said her organization successfully worked on the issue of voter ID and now she hopes to have similar success by focusing on trafficking in the state.

Stringer was in Laurel Wednesday to speak at a monthly meeting of Jones County Republican Women.

"It's scary, because I really didn't know much about (human trafficking) and it turns out, it's everywhere," Stringer said. "I think it's a bigger problem than people understand. We're just starting, some of the clubs have really taken it and run with it and others are stepping up."

Stringer said she's encouraged by President Trump's stance on human trafficking.

She also spoke about the organization's upcoming biennial convention, which will be held in Gulfport Sept.29-Oct.1.

