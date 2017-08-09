Palazzo: North Korea a 'crazy regime with an unpredictable leade - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Palazzo: North Korea a 'crazy regime with an unpredictable leader'

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Rep. Steven Palazzo speaks at a Jones County Republican Women meeting Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM. Rep. Steven Palazzo speaks at a Jones County Republican Women meeting Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

As the rhetoric heats up between the U.S. and North Korea, Congressman Steven Palazzo Wednesday called that nation a "crazy regime with an unpredictable leader," and said the U.S. will do whatever it takes to protect American lives. 

Palazzo (R-4th Dist.), was in Laurel to attend a meeting of Jones County Republican Women.  

He said America is not going to invade North Korea, but if that country continues to threaten the U.S. or its allies, bad things will happen to it.

"China and Russia and Iran are pretty much the creators of North Korea, they've been their protectors for a long time," Palazzo said. "It's almost like they created a Frankenstein they can no longer control, but the one thing that's certain is America has the best military in the world, we've got some of the strongest allies in world as well with us and we're not going to allow this regime to be a threat to America or its allies." 

Palazzo said China, in particular, should do what it can to control the North Korea.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.  

    

