Judge, city officials discuss Hattiesburg inmate's escape

Adam Grimsley and Brittany Fortenberry are both on the ballot for next week’s special election in the city of Sumrall.More >>
Mayor Toby Barker said the city is now looking at other options for court appearances after an inmate escaped from the Hattiesburg Municipal Courthouse Monday morning. "We want to make sure the public is kept aware of these situations, but we also know Monday pointed out there are some deficiencies in the process," said Barker. "Right now, we are evaluating process, procedures, personnel to make sure this does not happen again." Fate Santee, 36, ...More >>
Lumberton authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at an alderwoman’s house Monday night.More >>
Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, students will begin moving in on campus. Heavy traffic is expected on W 4th St., 38th St. Hardy St. and the service road by campus. The university's police department asks the community to avoid these areas if possible. UPD also says to expect heavy delays on those four streets. UPD Assistant Police Chief, Rusty Keyes, asks residents to stay patient with the traffic this weekend. "This is their home too," said Keyes. "They will live h...More >>
