Two candidates vying for alderman at-large position in Sumrall

Adam Grimsley and Brittany Fortenberry are both on the ballot for next week’s special election in the City of Sumrall.

The election is set to determine the alderman-at-large seat left open by George Trihoulis. Key points for both candidates include the growth in the city.

“Sumrall is growing at a fast pace, and I want to see more small businesses relocate and stay in Sumrall," Fortenberry said. "I want to see the tax payers spend their money in the city of Sumrall."

“We need to make sure that we’re prepared for this growth by improving our infrastructure,"Grimsley said. "Your infrastructure lays a good base for that growth."

The city is currently without a Police Chief, and both candidates spoke about the importance of that position.

“We need to support our police department," Grimsley said. "We have a chief vacancy right now, and we need to fill that need as soon as possible."

“I want to be an advocate for the Police and Fire department," Fortenberry said. "I want to ensure that they have all of the tools they need to do their jobs safely."

Both candidates have stressed the importance of having a good relationship with the citizens of Sumrall.

“I want to be very transparent with the citizens about what's going on in city hall," Fortenberry said. "They have every right to know what's going on. This is their city and we are their representatives."

“We’re elected by the citizens, so you want to make sure you do everything you can to be truthful with them,” said Grimsley.

The special election will be held Tuesday August 15th.

