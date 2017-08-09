Lumberton alderwoman's house target of drive-by shooting

Lumberton authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at an alderwoman’s house Monday night.

According to Lumberton Police Chief, Elsie Cowart, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 800 Oak Street.

“I got the call in reference to a drive-by shooting and alerted officers, and they went to the location,” said Cowart. “They went to the location, which is the home of alderwoman Audrey Davis, and found several shots that went into the home.”

Cowart said Davis was not home at the time of the shooting, but a family member was and no injuries were reported.

“We believe the motive behind this is connected to a previous altercation between Lumberton and Purvis residents,” said Cowart.

Cowart said officers collected evidence from the scene during the investigation.

“We have several leads that we are following up on, and asking for any help from the community in locating the individual or individuals involved in the shooting,” said Cowart.

If you have any information, contact Lumberton Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

