Lumberton alderwoman's house target of drive-by shooting

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, students will begin moving in on campus. Heavy traffic is expected on W 4th St., 38th St. Hardy St. and the service road by campus. The university's police department asks the community to avoid these areas if possible. UPD also says to expect heavy delays on those four streets. UPD Assistant Police Chief, Rusty Keyes, asks residents to stay patient with the traffic this weekend. "This is their home too," said Keyes. "They will live h...More >>
Lumberton authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at an alderwoman’s house Monday night.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.More >>
