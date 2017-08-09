Purvis man facing 5 felony drug charges

A Purvis man is behind bars facing multiple felony drug charges after a joint investigation led to his arrest Tuesday night in Lamar County.

Allen Dale Ray, 54, was charged with three counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after he was arrested at a residence on Oak Street in Purvis.

“This arrest was the result of numerous complaints from the community and neighborhood,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “It was a joint investigation between the Purvis Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division.”

Rigel said they recovered cash and illegal narcotics from the residence.

Ray is currently booked in the Lamar County Jail.

