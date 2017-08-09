1 jailed, 6.5 lbs of ice, black tar heroin seized in Lamar County search warrants

A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.

Shareka Holmes, 26, was arrested and charged Tuesday night with one count of sell of controlled substance with intent to distribute after authorities seized 6 pounds of ice and a half-pound of black tar heroin during the search warrants.

"The search warrants were part of a joint operation with the Lamar County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, DEA, FBI, along with Jones, Pearl River and Forrest County deputies," said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. "One of the homes was located on Travertine Drive in the Dandridge subdivision, and the other was on Tiffin Street off Jackson Road."

According to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director, John Dowdy, the estimated street value of the ice is between $250,000 and $300,000, and the black tar heroin ranges from $7,500 to $10,000.

"A half-pound of black tar heroin is a significant seizure," said Dowdy. "It's getting pretty typical of what we are seeing with the drug trade, these dealers are offering a variety of drugs to their clientele, and we are very fortunate to get that much dope off the street."

Holmes is currently booked in the Lamar County Jail where she is awaiting her initial appearance.

Dowdy said the investigation is ongoing and other arrests are pending.

