Expect traffic delays on USM move-in day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Expect traffic delays on USM move-in day

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Photo credit: WDAM Photo credit: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, students will begin moving in at the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus. 

Heavy traffic is expected on West 4th St., 38th St. Hardy St. and the service road by campus. The university's police department asks the community to avoid these areas if possible. UPD also says to expect heavy delays on those four streets.

UPD Assistant Police Chief, Rusty Keyes, asks residents to stay patient with the traffic this weekend.

"This is their home too," said Keyes. "They will live here for 2, 3, 4 years. We want to give them a good environment. We want to welcome them, so help us do just that."

Move in will continue all day Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

