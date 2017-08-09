Forecast: Rainy weather to continue into the weekend.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

The humid, warm and wet weather pattern is forecast to continue into the weekend with a good chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the 80s to near 90.

Lows at night will continue to be in the 70s.

There is a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic we are tracking but at this time it poses no threat to our area but we will continue to monitor it.

Best advice. Keep and umbrella with you if out and about.