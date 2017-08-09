Mize, JCJC product Eugene Sims joins Bobcats coaching staff

Former St. Louis Rams defensive end Eugene Sims returns to the Pine Belt to coach the defensive line at JCJC. Courtesy: WDAM

There's a familiar face among the Bobcats football coaching staff this season.

Former Mize and JCJC defensive end Eugene Sims returned to Ellisville to volunteer coach the Jones County defensive line.

Sims spent the past seven years playing for the St. Louis. After the Rams released Sims this summer, the Mount Olive native decided to return to the Pine Belt.

"It's a change I guess," Sims said. "I was here in '06-07 before I went on to West Texas A&M. Now, playing seven years with the Rams and coming back is exciting to be back. Just to come back and give to the younger guys what I've been given. It's been an exciting few weeks I've been here."

A Mize graduate, Sims played under JCJC coach Eddie Pierce from 2006-07, recording 51 tackles and five sacks in 2007.

Sims would go on to play two years at West Texas A&M before being drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

