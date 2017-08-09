JCJC football looks forward to August 31 season-opener

Jones County officially turns the page to the 2017 football season as the Bobcats held media day on Tuesday morning at Sim Cooley Field.

JCJC second-year head coach Steve Buckley indicated that Collins alum Dedrick Hawthorne and Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Chris Weaver will share duties at quarterback this season. The Bobcats return sophomore Scott Phillips of South Jones High who rushed for 1,112 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016.

Jones County looks to improve upon last season's 6-3 campaign as they open at East Mississippi Community College on August 31.

"Our goal is very simple: one game at time," Buckley said. "Right now it's one week at a time, one day at a time. We're trying to get in camp mode right now. We want to get the pads on in a couple days. But expectations - I think you're going to see an improved JCJC football team. Does that equate to wins and losses? I can't do that right now. I think this is a tough league. You're not going to out-coach people in this league. You better out-recruit them because everybody in this league can coach."

