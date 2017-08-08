Laurel council votes on budget, roads project

City leaders in Laurel voted on several issues at Tuesday’s council meeting, including the budget and road construction.

Council members also voted to approve amendments to the 2017 budget.

Mayor Johnny Magee said this is the last time they can amend the budget before the end of the 2017 fiscal year.

The council is also voted on bids to complete 5th avenue and 13th Avenue Utility Improvements Project.

This is all part of their $10 million street improvements project.

“We borrow $10 million to do some streets," Magee said. "We've probably, we've spent about 4 million so far, but we hope to put some more in the budget next year for more streets because we're behind and we have to do a lot to catch up."

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.