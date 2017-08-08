Southern Miss, Mississippi State to renew football series

The University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University will meet again on the football field.



Soon.



The schools announced Tuesday night that they have scheduled three games, starting in 2019.



The first game, set for Sept. 7, 2019, at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, will be a stand-alone contest, with USM receiving a "guarantee" for the trip. No dollar amount was given in the release announcing the series.



The remaining two games will be a home-and-home series in 2023 and 2024. The first is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023, in Starkville, with series concluding on Sept. 14, 2024, at Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.



“We are pleased to announce this series, which is good for the football fans in the state of Mississippi,” USM Athletic Director Jon Gilbert said in release.



The team's last met in home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015. State won both games to tie the football series between the schools at 14-14-1.



Before those two games, the series had lain dormant for 24 years, with the last meeting in 1990 in Starkville.



The schools also will meet in three-game baseball series the next two seasons, with State traveling to Taylor Park to open the 2018 season. The Golden Eagles will travel to Starkville in 2019.



The teams had played single games at Trustmark Park in Pearl the past few years. State ended USM's 2017 season this past spring with two wins in the NCAA Regional in Hattiesburg.



The schools men's basketball teams will meet in Jackson for a second consecutive season, with this year's game set for Dec. 23.

