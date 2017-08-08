Oak Grove school gets $98K health and fitness grant

A fitness program at one Lamar County school has gotten a big financial boost from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.

Tuesday afternoon, that organization presented Oak Grove Upper Elementary School with a grant for $98,986.00.

The money will be used to enhance the school's student fitness program called, "Fit to Be a Warrior" and to renovate a teacher fitness facility.

A barn-classroom will also be renovated.

"This is the first grant of its kind for an elementary school in Mississippi from the foundation," said Eugenia King, health and fitness coordinator for the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. "Oak Grove Upper Elementary School came to the foundation with this great grant idea and our board of directors were very excited about it and the direction they wanted to go."

"We're going to have a rock wall and a ropes course within our P.E. department, so the kids are going to be able to use that equipment during P.E.," said Heather Roland, principal of Oak Grove Upper Elementary School.

The foundation made the grant presentation during a welcome back to school celebration.

