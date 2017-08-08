Oak Grove school gets $98K health and fitness grant - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Oak Grove school gets $98K health and fitness grant

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Oak Grove Upper Elementary School receives a grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM. Oak Grove Upper Elementary School receives a grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A fitness program at one Lamar County school has gotten a big financial boost from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.    

Tuesday afternoon, that organization presented Oak Grove Upper Elementary School with a grant for $98,986.00.

The money will be used to enhance the school's student fitness program called, "Fit to Be a Warrior" and to renovate a teacher fitness facility.

A barn-classroom will also be renovated.

"This is the first grant of its kind for an elementary school in Mississippi from the foundation," said Eugenia King, health and fitness coordinator for the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. "Oak Grove Upper Elementary School came to the foundation with this great grant idea and our board of directors were very excited about it and the direction they wanted to go."

"We're going to have a rock wall and a ropes course within our P.E. department, so the kids are going to be able to use that equipment during P.E.," said Heather Roland, principal of Oak Grove Upper Elementary School.  

The foundation made the grant presentation during a welcome back to school celebration.  

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 
  

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Oak Grove school gets $98K health and fitness grant

    Oak Grove school gets $98K health and fitness grant

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-08-08 23:21:05 GMT
    Oak Grove Upper Elementary School receives a grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.Oak Grove Upper Elementary School receives a grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.

    A fitness program at one Lamar County school has gotten a big financial boost from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.     

    More >>

    A fitness program at one Lamar County school has gotten a big financial boost from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.     

    More >>

  • Supervisors discuss Tiny Homes in Lamar County

    Supervisors discuss Tiny Homes in Lamar County

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-08-08 23:10:49 GMT
    Tiny Homes could soon be coming to Lamar County, but not without a few guidelines from the Board of Supervisors. Supervisors are researching the homes and seeing what locations in the county they could possibly go. “There’s currently some interest in Lamar County regarding Tiny Homes,” said Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits. The Tiny Homes are generally around 200 or so square feet and can sleep up to five people if necessary, and generally range in ...More >>
    Tiny Homes could soon be coming to Lamar County, but not without a few guidelines from the Board of Supervisors. Supervisors are researching the homes and seeing what locations in the county they could possibly go. “There’s currently some interest in Lamar County regarding Tiny Homes,” said Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits. The Tiny Homes are generally around 200 or so square feet and can sleep up to five people if necessary, and generally range in ...More >>

  • Altercation leads to shooting, one charged

    Altercation leads to shooting, one charged

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:08:17 GMT
    Charles Dasha Keys. Source: JCSDCharles Dasha Keys. Source: JCSD

    One person was injured after a shooting in the Hebron Community Sunday. 

    More >>

    One person was injured after a shooting in the Hebron Community Sunday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly