Supervisors discuss Tiny Homes in Lamar County

Tiny Homes could soon be coming to Lamar County, but not without a few guidelines from the Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors are researching the homes and seeing what locations in the county they could possibly go.

“There’s currently some interest in Lamar County regarding Tiny Homes,” said Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits.

The Tiny Homes are generally around 200 or so square feet and can sleep up to five people if necessary, and generally range in the $50,000 range.

One of the main things they will be discussing in the future is, how are the homes to be treated under the current county ordinances.

“Part of what the board of supervisor’s responsibility in planning for the county, is to protect property values, and certainly I’m not saying that a tiny home is of less value, but based on its size, it’s going to be valued less than home in established neighborhoods,” said Waits. “Where it goes can affect property value, so we need to make sure it’s in the proper area.”

During Monday’s meeting in Lamar County, officials said they have been approached by Tiny Home manufacturers.

“What we’re going to do is do some more due diligence, understanding how they’re built and decide where they should be placed and how we should zone them,” Waits said. “Currently though, any subdivision that has covenants would regulate whether they could go in to those subdivisions.”

“We would discuss where they could and couldn’t go because we don’t have building codes, although we do make reference to building codes and how its built and to what code its built can affect what areas we would allow it in,” said Waits.

There is no set date when the topic will be discussed again.

