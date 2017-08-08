Accident on Highway 42, traffic blocked in both directions

An accident on Highway 42 near Highway 49 has caused a road closure.

Authorities say the accident involved a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler and car. Highway 42 is currently blocked in both directions until further notice.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and The Forrest County Sheriff Department are working the accident.

