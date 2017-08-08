Investment adviser gives tips on payday loans - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Investment adviser gives tips on payday loans

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Connect
Tips for payday loans. Photo credit WDAM. Tips for payday loans. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi residents who seek payday loans usually use them as a last resort. Investment adviser Dorian Black spoke to WDAM Tuesday and gave tips for people before they apply.

“If you go to one of these places, you want to make sure you go to a place where people actually care about you, and not just the interest they can make off of you,” Black said.

There are a lot of reputable businesses that offer payday loans, but Black warns people not to fall for the bad ones.

“People can get in trouble," Black said. "Some of these places prey on vulnerable people who have bad credit and low incomes. These people borrow this money, and they really don’t have a way to pay it back."

The responsibility should also fall on the person asking for the loan. Black tells people that if they can’t pay the money back, don’t borrow it.

“The individual has some responsibility as well," Black said. "You want to make sure that when that next paycheck comes around, you’re going to be able to pay that money back."

If the money is not payed back in time, the person could be charged late fees. Before applying for any loan, it is also a good idea to research interest fees.

According to Black, you should look at every other option before considering a payday loan.

“These are short-term and high interest loans," Black said. "It should be your last resort."

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Altercation leads to shooting, one charged

    Altercation leads to shooting, one charged

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:08:17 GMT
    Charles Dasha Keys. Source: JCSDCharles Dasha Keys. Source: JCSD

    One person was injured after a shooting in the Hebron Community Sunday. 

    More >>

    One person was injured after a shooting in the Hebron Community Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Lamar Co. School District clarifies absence letter

    Lamar Co. School District clarifies absence letter

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-08-08 21:59:03 GMT
    Lamar County School District. Source: WDAMLamar County School District. Source: WDAM

    The following is a release from Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess R. Smith We realize that a recent letter from one of our high schools regarding absences has caused confusion and raised concern with parents. We understand the concern and regret that the important message the letter attempted to convey has caused issues.  Excessive absenteeism is a serious issue for our school district as it directly correlates to our state funding. We currently allow s...

    More >>

    The following is a release from Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess R. Smith We realize that a recent letter from one of our high schools regarding absences has caused confusion and raised concern with parents. We understand the concern and regret that the important message the letter attempted to convey has caused issues.  Excessive absenteeism is a serious issue for our school district as it directly correlates to our state funding. We currently allow s...

    More >>

  • Accident on Highway 42, traffic blocked in both directions

    Accident on Highway 42, traffic blocked in both directions

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-08-08 21:47:29 GMT
    Accident on Hwy 42 blocking trafficAccident on Hwy 42 blocking traffic

    An accident on Highway 42 near Highway 49 has caused a road closure. Authorities say the accident involved a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler and car. Highway 42 is currently blocked in both directions until further notice.  Mississippi Highway Patrol and The Forrest County Sheriff Department are working the accident. Stay with WDAM for latest updates.  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    An accident on Highway 42 near Highway 49 has caused a road closure. Authorities say the accident involved a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler and car. Highway 42 is currently blocked in both directions until further notice.  Mississippi Highway Patrol and The Forrest County Sheriff Department are working the accident. Stay with WDAM for latest updates.  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly