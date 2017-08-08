Laurel mother charged after using meth during pregnancy - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel mother charged after using meth during pregnancy

Savannah Knight. Souce: Jones County Sheriff's Dept. Savannah Knight. Souce: Jones County Sheriff's Dept.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Laurel mother has been charged with Felony Child Endangerment after it was discovered she had used methamphetamine during her pregnancy. 

Savannah Knight, 29, was taken into custody after a traffic stop for careless driving and littering on July 18. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered items used to manipulate and pass drug screenings, and Knight admitted to smoking marijuana, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff's Dept.  

Knight was arrested for littering and drug paraphernalia and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. According to the Jones County Sheriff's Dept., Knight specifically denied being pregnant and bonded out of jail on July 20, and she gave birth at her home later that day. 

On July 26, the Sheriff's Dept. received a referral from the Department of Child Protective Services regarding a report of child abuse and/or neglect by Knight of her newborn, according to the press release. The child had been admitted to the hospital after Knight had taken the infant to the Health Dept. 

Tests administered to Knight determined that she had taken methamphetamine during her last trimester of pregnancy, and she was taken into custody on Aug. 7 and charged with Felony Child Endangerment, according to the JCSD. 

Knight is expected to make her first court appearance on Aug. 8 at the Jones County Justice Center. 

