Alabama murder suspect apprehended in Ellisville

A murder suspect wanted out of Alabama was arrested this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and members of the Ellisville Police Department.

Jesse Griffin Lane, 23, who was wanted on an arrest warrant from Prichard Alabama, was arrested on Washington Street in the City of Ellisville around noon on Tuesday.

According to Prichard Police Department’s Melanie Baldwin, Lane was wanted on a warrant in connection to an Oct. 31, 2016 murder that happened in the area of Dekalb and Colbert Street.

The victim was found in a burned vehicle and later identified as 26-year-old Lumumba Kyle Green.

Lane will be extradited back to Alabama according to officials.

