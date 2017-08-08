HPSD makes hires, fills certified teaching positions

One person was injured after a shooting in the Hebron Community Sunday.More >>
A murder suspect wanted out of Alabama was arrested this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and members of the Ellisville Police Department.
In July, HPSD Superintendent Robert Williams said there were between 15 to 17 vacancies for certified teachers and positions in the school district. The progress continues, decrease in the number of vacancies from 2016-2017, when HPSD reported somewhere between 18 and 23 vacancies from K-12 throughout the school year.
A handful of residents voiced their concerns against the possible demolition of Mount Carmel Baptist Church to Hattiesburg City Council Monday evening. Right now, a portion of North Main Street is closed due to the "state of imminent danger" of the structure. The road was closed on July 14, 2017, after Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said "you could see something catastrophic happen to a family or a pedestrian" if the building was to collapse.
