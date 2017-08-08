Altercation leads to shooting, one charged

One person was injured after a shooting in the Hebron Community Sunday.

Jones County deputies were dispatched to South Central Regional Medical Center when the victim arrived.

According to deputies, it was reported that the victim was shot in the face by suspect Charles D. Keyes, 53, of Taylorsville.

Deputies said Keyes admitted to shooting the victim after he drove up to the victim's home and heard gunfire.

Keyes told deputies that earlier in the week he had an argument with the victim over drugs. When he drove up to the house he thought he was being fired upon, so he blindly returned fire, according to the Jones County sheriff.

The sheriff said that Keyes is a convicted felon, and used a gun that was stolen.

Keyes was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, and felon in possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.