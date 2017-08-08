Additional arrests made in child neglect case

Additional arrests have been made in a child neglect case involving a three-month-old.

On August 1, Jones County Sheriff's Investigators were called to the South Regional Medical Center Emergency room on Aug. 1 concerning a possible case of child abuse. A three-month-old male was brought to the hospital after a concerned citizen reported that the child had marks on him, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release.

The baby was covered in red bruising on his legs, stomach, foot and face, and also had small teeth impressions, according to the sheriff.

It was later determined that Kayla Reeves, 23 of Collins, was supposed to be caring for the child. After further investigation, Reeves was charged with child neglect.

During Reeves interview, she told investigators that Brenda Del-Rio, 46 of Taylorsville, her mother, and Clarence Walters, 25 of Taylorsville, her boyfriend, saw the injuries on the child and did nothing about it.

According to the sheriff, Del-Rio and told investigators during questioning that she told Reeves to take the baby to the doctor, and that what happened to the baby was "none of her concern."

Del-Rio and Walters were both charged with contributing to child delinquency or neglect.

