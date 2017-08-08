USM Police host annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast

The University of Southern Mississippi hosted an annual event Tuesday morning to say thank you to first responders and local public officials.

A Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast was held at the Trent Lott Center

It is held at the beginning of each school year to acknowledge the assistance of surrounding law enforcement agencies in enhancing public safety on campus.

"Your successes are built around those partnerships that you have with the agencies around you and keeping those lines of communication open, so that they're reporting to us things that may be of concern and us letting them know the things that have been going on on our campus that could assist them is always important," said Bob Hopkins, chief of the University of Southern Mississippi Police Department.

It was the 18th year for the event.

