Watch The Saints take on The Texans on WDAM NBC

Who Dat! The Saints are back!

Watch The Saints take on The Houston Texans in the Saint's third pre-season game over on WDAM 7 NBC Saturday August 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Tune in to the Nightbeat at 10:30 p.m. for the latest news from around the Pine Belt.

You can watch the Saints play four of their preseason games this year on two channels.

Dish and Direct customers can watch games on channel 7.1 (NBC) or 7.2 (ABC) depending on the schedule.

Comcast customers can watch the games on 432 (ABC) or 431 (NBC) depending on the schedule.

WDAM 7 News is proud to be the official Saints station for The Pine Belt! Geaux Saints!

