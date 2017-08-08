Watch The Saints take on The Ravens on WDAM ABC - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Watch The Saints take on The Ravens on WDAM ABC

WDAM 7 News is the official Saints station for The Pine Belt.
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Who Dat! The Saints are back!

Watch The Saints take on The Baltimore Ravens in the Saint's final pre-season game over on WDAM 7 ABC Thursday August 31  at 7:00 p.m.

Tune in to the Nightbeat at 10:30 p.m. for the latest news from around the Pine Belt. 

You can watch the Saints play four of their preseason games this year on two channels. 

Dish and Direct customers can watch games on channel 7.1 (NBC) or 7.2 (ABC) depending on the schedule. 

Comcast customers can watch the games on 432 (ABC) or 431 (NBC) depending on the schedule. 

WDAM 7 News is proud to be the official Saints station for The Pine Belt! Geaux Saints!

