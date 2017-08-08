Barrontown Utility Association issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Barrontown Utility Association issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) - Barrontown Utility Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Robertson Road from Morriston Road to, and including, Robertson Crossroad, Nora Lane and Sunnyvale Drive.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553. 

