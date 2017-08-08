Hub City man jailed on child molestation charge

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars and facing a child molestation charge.



Bryan Mallard, 27, was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in Texas and extradited back to Mississippi and booked into the Forrest County Jail according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.



According to Myers Mitchell, the alleged assault happened to a 13-year-old victim, in March and was reported to authorities by a family member.



Mallard was transferred to the Lamar County Jail, on August 5th, where he is currently being housed on a $40,000 bond for one count of child molestation-touching of a child for lustful purposes.



Myers Mitchell added that the alleged incidents happened across multiple jurisdictions and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.