Forecast: More showers and thunderstorms are in in the forecast for the next several days.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt!

Not much change is expected in our weather pattern for the next week as typical August weather will prevail with highs in the mid to upper 80s to around 90 with a chance for shower and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Lows each not will be in the lower to mid 70s and of course it will continue to be humid.

Tropical Storm Franklin is now approaching the southwestern gulf and will not pose a problem for the Pine Belt.